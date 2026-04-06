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Roasted Duck Ravioli with Marsala Mushroom Sauce
Ingredients
  • Roasted duck ravioli
  • Salt (for boiling water)
  • 1 ½ tablespoons butter (divided)
  • 1 cup mushrooms, sliced (any variety)
  • 1 cooked carrot, sliced
  • ¼ cup Marsala wine
Instructions
1. Cook the Ravioli
  1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
  2. Add the duck ravioli and cook for about 4 minutes.
  3. Drain and set aside to rest at room temperature.
2. Prepare the Sauce Base
  1. In a medium frying pan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat.
  2. Add the sliced mushrooms and cooked carrots.
  3. Cook until:
    • Mushrooms are crispy
    • Carrots begin to brown
3. Combine Ravioli and Sauce
  1. Add the cooked ravioli to the pan.
  2. Pour in ¼ cup Marsala wine.
  3. Stir gently to coat everything evenly.
4. Finish the Sauce
  1. Add the remaining ½ tablespoon of butter.
  2. Let the mixture simmer on medium heat for 3–4 minutes, until the sauce thickens slightly.
5. Serve