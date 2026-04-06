Roasted Duck Ravioli with Marsala Mushroom Sauce
Ingredients
- Roasted duck ravioli
- Salt (for boiling water)
- 1 ½ tablespoons butter (divided)
- 1 cup mushrooms, sliced (any variety)
- 1 cooked carrot, sliced
- ¼ cup Marsala wine
Instructions
1. Cook the Ravioli
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add the duck ravioli and cook for about 4 minutes.
- Drain and set aside to rest at room temperature.
2. Prepare the Sauce Base
- In a medium frying pan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat.
- Add the sliced mushrooms and cooked carrots.
- Cook until:
- Mushrooms are crispy
- Carrots begin to brown
3. Combine Ravioli and Sauce
- Add the cooked ravioli to the pan.
- Pour in ¼ cup Marsala wine.
- Stir gently to coat everything evenly.
4. Finish the Sauce
- Add the remaining ½ tablespoon of butter.
- Let the mixture simmer on medium heat for 3–4 minutes, until the sauce thickens slightly.
5. Serve