Chilled Roasted Vegetable Display

Ingredients
- 1-2 sliced zucchini and yellow squash (quarter to half-inch thick)
- Fresh asparagus- root ends trimmed
- 1 red onion sliced/diced into 1-inch cubes
- 1 red pepper (or multicolor peps) sliced/diced into 1-inch cubes
- Olive oil, salt, black pepper, and garlic powder
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 350F On a cookie sheet, place veggies in like groupings and season with olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder (or minced garlic, depending on your taste)
- Roast 5-10 minutes depending on thickness of veggies. The desired doneness is just until tender or starting to show color or light roasting
- Remove from oven and place on platter or plate that can go directly into the refrigerator to cool. This can be done a day in advance if needed
- When needed, remove from refrigerator and display as you wish