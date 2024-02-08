Eastern Shore Crab Cakes

Ingredients
Crab Cakes
- 1 lb lump crabmeat
- 3/4 cup panko breading
- 1 tsp dry mustard
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup mayo (or a bit more)
- 1 tbsp Old Bay
- 1 tbsp dry parsley flakes
Relish
- 3 Fresh Roma tomato diced small
- 1 tbsp Cajun seasoning
- 2 tsp Worcestershire
- 1 Red pepper, diced small
- 3 green onions, sliced
- 2 dashes of Louisiana hot sauce or Tabasco
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
Creamy polenta package
Recipe
Combine all crab cake ingredients together and portion in desired size. Let chill at least one hour.
Prepare polenta by recipe on package
Bake crab cakes in the oven at 350F or pan fry to an internal temperature of 165F.
Combine all relish ingredients in a skillet over medium heat until the veggies are softened.
Plate polenta first, top with crab cake and then garnish with warm relish.