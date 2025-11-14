Stuffin' Muffins Recipe:
Ingredients
12 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
2 large cloves garlic, minced
4 stalks celery, finely chopped
¼ cup fresh curly parsley (curly parsley is better than flat parsley for this dish)
½ teaspoon dried sage
½ teaspoon dried thyme
6 cups favorite cubed stuffing
2 cups chicken broth
2 eggs lightly beaten
1 ½ cups cooked Italian sausage, crumbled
¾ cup raw apples, peeled, and finely chopped
¾ cup dried cranberries
kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste
 
1.  Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt 6 tablespoons butter in a skillet over 
     medium-low heat. Add onions, garlic, celery, parsley, sage, and thyme. Sauté 
     until mixture is soft, about 10 minutes. Do not burn the garlic, it will turn bitter.
2.  Place stuffing in a large bowl. Melt remaining butter with chicken broth and 
     pour over cubed stuffing. Mix in sauteed veggies, eggs, sausage, apples,
     cranberries, and season with salt and pepper. If the stuffing is a little dry, add 
     more broth.
3.  Spray muffin pans with cooking spray. Using an ice cream scoop, fill muffin 
     pan with generous scoops. Make sure the scoop of stuffing is neat. Using your 
     fingers, go over each scoop. Presentation is important even when it comes to
     stuffing.
4.  Cook stuffin muffins for 20 to 25 minutes. Check to see if the exterior is 
     golden brown and crispy. Once they are done, remove from heat and allow to 
     cool. But you want to get the muffins out of the pan pretty quickly, or the 
     bottoms of the muffins will be overcooked. 