Stuffin' Muffins Recipe:
Ingredients
12 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
2 large cloves garlic, minced
4 stalks celery, finely chopped
¼ cup fresh curly parsley (curly parsley is better than flat parsley for this dish)
½ teaspoon dried sage
½ teaspoon dried thyme
6 cups favorite cubed stuffing
2 cups chicken broth
2 eggs lightly beaten
1 ½ cups cooked Italian sausage, crumbled
¾ cup raw apples, peeled, and finely chopped
¾ cup dried cranberries
kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt 6 tablespoons butter in a skillet over
medium-low heat. Add onions, garlic, celery, parsley, sage, and thyme. Sauté
until mixture is soft, about 10 minutes. Do not burn the garlic, it will turn bitter.
2. Place stuffing in a large bowl. Melt remaining butter with chicken broth and
pour over cubed stuffing. Mix in sauteed veggies, eggs, sausage, apples,
cranberries, and season with salt and pepper. If the stuffing is a little dry, add
more broth.
3. Spray muffin pans with cooking spray. Using an ice cream scoop, fill muffin
pan with generous scoops. Make sure the scoop of stuffing is neat. Using your
fingers, go over each scoop. Presentation is important even when it comes to
stuffing.
4. Cook stuffin muffins for 20 to 25 minutes. Check to see if the exterior is
golden brown and crispy. Once they are done, remove from heat and allow to
cool. But you want to get the muffins out of the pan pretty quickly, or the
bottoms of the muffins will be overcooked.