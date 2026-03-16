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PASTA ALA NONNA

INGREDIENTS
• ½ lb shrimp, peeled and deveined
• ½ eggplant, diced
• ½ onion, chopped
• 1 stalk celery, chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• Black olives (to taste), sliced
• Capers (to taste)
• 1 can peeled tomatoes
• 1 oz red vinegar
• 2 oz olive oil (divided)
• Fresh basil
• Salt and pepper
• Your favorite pasta, cooked
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Heat 1 oz olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat.
  2. Add garlic, eggplant, onion, and celery. Sauté until the vegetables are tender.
  3. Stir in the red vinegar, peeled tomatoes, basil, salt, pepper, capers, and olives. Reduce heat and let the sauce simmer.
  4. In a separate pan, heat the remaining olive oil and sauté the shrimp until pink and cooked through.
  5. Add the vegetable sauce to the shrimp pan so the shrimp flavor blends into the sauce.
  6. Serve the shrimp and vegetable mixture over your favorite pasta.
Enjoy! 🍤🍝