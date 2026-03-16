PASTA ALA NONNA
INGREDIENTS
• ½ lb shrimp, peeled and deveined
• ½ eggplant, diced
• ½ onion, chopped
• 1 stalk celery, chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• Black olives (to taste), sliced
• Capers (to taste)
• 1 can peeled tomatoes
• 1 oz red vinegar
• 2 oz olive oil (divided)
• Fresh basil
• Salt and pepper
• Your favorite pasta, cooked
• ½ lb shrimp, peeled and deveined
• ½ eggplant, diced
• ½ onion, chopped
• 1 stalk celery, chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• Black olives (to taste), sliced
• Capers (to taste)
• 1 can peeled tomatoes
• 1 oz red vinegar
• 2 oz olive oil (divided)
• Fresh basil
• Salt and pepper
• Your favorite pasta, cooked
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat 1 oz olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat.
- Add garlic, eggplant, onion, and celery. Sauté until the vegetables are tender.
- Stir in the red vinegar, peeled tomatoes, basil, salt, pepper, capers, and olives. Reduce heat and let the sauce simmer.
- In a separate pan, heat the remaining olive oil and sauté the shrimp until pink and cooked through.
- Add the vegetable sauce to the shrimp pan so the shrimp flavor blends into the sauce.
- Serve the shrimp and vegetable mixture over your favorite pasta.
Enjoy! 🍤🍝