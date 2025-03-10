Filet and Lobster Ravioli
4 oz. beef tenderloin
Dash of medallion seasoning
Salt & pepper to taste
Minced garlic
2 Tbsp. Balsamic Glaze
1 Tbsp. Peppercorn
Dab all sides of steak in balsamic glaze and roll in salt, pepper, medallion seasoning, and garlic.
Place steak into pan. Cook on medium heat for three minutes on each side, till medium rare.
In another pan, melt 2 ounces of butter, stir a little red wine mixed with peppercorn and stir into a sauce, to spoon on top of the steak.
We are using lobster ravioli in this dish to accompany the steak for a great meal, or you may sauté fresh vegetable or pasta.
Plate and enjoy!