Edible Butter Candle Infused with Garlic
Ingredients
1 paper (3-ounce) Dixie Cup
1 round loaf of favorite bread
3/4 stick salted butter
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 food friendly wick
2 long bamboo skewers
- Before you heat the bread, take the Dixie cup and place it on top of the loaf.
Using a sharp knife, cut out the bread where the candle will go. Discard
the bread and heat bread according to instructions.
- In the meantime, melt the butter over very low heat. Add the garlic powder and
mix well. Remove any butter solids that have formed when the butter melts.
Place the pan in a bowl filled with ice so the butter cools quickly.
- Once the butter has cooled, pour it into the Dixie cup.
- Place the wick in the center of the cup. The weighted end should be on the
bottom and the wick at the top.
- Take two bamboo skewers and break each in half. Place one skewer on each
side of the wick vertically and one on each side of the wick horizontally. Tape
each set of skewers to the cup.
- Freeze for 30 minutes.
- Remove bamboo skewers. Tear or cut the paper cup away from the hardened
butter and cut the wick.
- To Assemble: Place the cooked bread on a serving plate. Carefully lower the
butter candle into the hole of the bread. Light the candle. Guests can tear off a
piece of bread and dip it into the melted garlic butter.