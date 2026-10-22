Pumpkin Pie Dip
1 cup pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie filling)
1 package (8oz) cream cheese, softened
1 cup whipped topping, thawed
½ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Cinnamon-sugar pita chips, tortilla chips, or graham crackers for dipping
Mix the base
- Beat the softened cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth.
- Add the pumpkinMix in the pumpkin purée, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla until creamy.
- Make it fluffyGently fold in the whipped topping. Spoon into a serving bowl and sprinkle with a little extra pumpkin pie spice.
- Serve and dip!Arrange your dippers around the bowl, add a cinnamon stick or a sprinkle of cinnamon for decoration, and you're ready to serve.