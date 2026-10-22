Pumpkin dip served in a clear bowl, graham crackers and vanilla wafers in blue serving dish sitting on a large cutting board

Pumpkin Pie Dip

Pumpkin Pie Dip

1 cup pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie filling)
1 package (8oz) cream cheese, softened
1 cup whipped topping, thawed
½ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Cinnamon-sugar pita chips, tortilla chips, or graham crackers for dipping
 
Mix the base
  1. Beat the softened cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth.
  1. Add the pumpkin
    Mix in the pumpkin purée, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla until creamy.
  1. Make it fluffy
    Gently fold in the whipped topping. Spoon into a serving bowl and sprinkle with a little extra pumpkin pie spice.
  1. Serve and dip!
    Arrange your dippers around the bowl, add a cinnamon stick or a sprinkle of cinnamon for decoration, and you're ready to serve.