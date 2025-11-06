Rock Shop Pop Tarts Recipe
Take a sheet of Puff Pastry Dough
Cut into squares to fit into a muffin pan.
Grease the muffin pan and place the puff pastry dough into each space to form a cup.
Place fruit into the cups:
Blueberry
Strawberry
Peach
Apple
add a sprinkle of sugar to each.
add a little lemon zest to the blueberry and strawberry
add a little butter to each.
Fold the dough over the top but don't completely cover the fruit.
Bake in the oven at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
Let cool, then remove from the pan and sprinkle powdered sugar over top or you can use whipped cream.
Enjoy!