Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll Muffin Recipe:
1 Package Grands Cinnamon Rolls
1 can apple pie filling
½ cup flour
¼ cup brown sugar
1/8 cup sugar
Cinnamon to taste (1 tablespoon)
4 tablespoons butter
Place uncooked cinnamon rolls on parchment paper and cover with a second piece of parchment paper. Use a rolling pin to flatten the cinnamon rolls to about ½ inch in thickness. Remove from the parchment paper and place in a greased muffin pan. Push all the way down and create a “bowl”. Make sure to seal the cracks so the filling doesn’t leak.
Spoon in Apple pie filling but not over the top. Leave room for the streusel topping!
Topping:
Mix flour, brown sugar, sugar and cinnamon. Melt the butter in the microwave. (About 40 seconds). Let the butter cool slightly before adding to the dry mixture. Pour butter in and mix with a fork to create “crumbs”. Then spoon the crumbs over the top of the apple pie filling. Pile it on!
Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. The pie filling will be like lava….
Once cool add cinnamon bun icing!