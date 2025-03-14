ceviche picture.PNG
 
Ceviche Recipe:
 
Ingredients:

400g  fresh fish

1/4 white onion , small diced

2 tsp fresh jalapeño , finely chopped (or green chili) – add more or less for spiciness

2 cloves garlic, minced

3  tomatoes , diced. 1 can diced tomatoes, drained

1/2 cup citrus juice , fresh lime, orange, & lemon

1/3 cup citrus juice with zest

1/2 tsp salt 

1/4 cup coriander/cilantro leaves , roughly chopped 

1 tbsp ketchup

Day 1: medium dice fish and cover with 1/2 citrus juice and a pinch of salt. Refrigerate 2 to 24 hours

Mix vegetables, remaining citrus, and salt to taste

Day 2: drain fish and discard citrus juice. Add fish and ketchup to salsa made the day before. Add salt/more citrus to taste. 

Eat!

Recommended for you