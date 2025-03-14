400g fresh fish
1/4 white onion , small diced
2 tsp fresh jalapeño , finely chopped (or green chili) – add more or less for spiciness
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 tomatoes , diced. 1 can diced tomatoes, drained
1/2 cup citrus juice , fresh lime, orange, & lemon
1/3 cup citrus juice with zest
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 cup coriander/cilantro leaves , roughly chopped
1 tbsp ketchup
Day 1: medium dice fish and cover with 1/2 citrus juice and a pinch of salt. Refrigerate 2 to 24 hours
Mix vegetables, remaining citrus, and salt to taste
Day 2: drain fish and discard citrus juice. Add fish and ketchup to salsa made the day before. Add salt/more citrus to taste.
Eat!