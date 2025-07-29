watermelonmocktail.PNG
Watermelon Lime Mocktail Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Servings: 4

  • 1 medium Seedless Watermelon, ripe*
  • 1/2 cup Freshly Squeeze Lime Juice
  • 4 tbsp. Honey or Maple Syrup
  • 1/3 cup Fresh Mint
  • Club Soda, for serving
  • Pinch of Fine Sea Salt
  • Tajin, for garnishing
  • Ice Cubes, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Carefully slice the watermelon in half then in quarters to make it easier to remove the outer rind. Add the watermelon to a food processor or high speed blender.
  2. Add the fresh mint leaves, honey, and lime juice to the blender. Pulse until smooth. Adjust to taste with a pinch of fine sea salt and the honey.
  3. Strain the juice through a fine mesh sieve and pour into a glass jar for serving.
  4. To serve, rub the rim of a cocktail glass against a lime wedge. Roll in tajin.
  5. Fill the glass with ice cubes.
  6. Working with a 1-1 ratio of the watermelon lime syrup to club soda, pour over the ice cubes.
  7. Garnish with a small slice of watermelon and fresh mint to enjoy!