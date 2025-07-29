Watermelon Lime Mocktail Recipe
INGREDIENTS
Servings: 4
- 1 medium Seedless Watermelon, ripe*
- 1/2 cup Freshly Squeeze Lime Juice
- 4 tbsp. Honey or Maple Syrup
- 1/3 cup Fresh Mint
- Club Soda, for serving
- Pinch of Fine Sea Salt
- Tajin, for garnishing
- Ice Cubes, for serving
INSTRUCTIONS
- Carefully slice the watermelon in half then in quarters to make it easier to remove the outer rind. Add the watermelon to a food processor or high speed blender.
- Add the fresh mint leaves, honey, and lime juice to the blender. Pulse until smooth. Adjust to taste with a pinch of fine sea salt and the honey.
- Strain the juice through a fine mesh sieve and pour into a glass jar for serving.
- To serve, rub the rim of a cocktail glass against a lime wedge. Roll in tajin.
- Fill the glass with ice cubes.
- Working with a 1-1 ratio of the watermelon lime syrup to club soda, pour over the ice cubes.
- Garnish with a small slice of watermelon and fresh mint to enjoy!