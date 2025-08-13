Downtown Salisbury is the place to be if you want to shake your groove thing, we're learning about their upcoming Timewarp Disco event.
It's a property with a rich legacy of healthcare, we head to the new TidalHealth Edward Q. Wilgus Community Clinic.
Pam Price stops by to talk about her commitment to a local drive for school supplies and give us a real estate market update.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is at the Delmar Public Library where Avery Hall Insurance is presenting them with a hefty grant.
The talented Shep Edney is playing some original songs that honor his faith and soothe the soul on the Mid-South Audio Stage.
If you've ever had freshly made lemonade at a fair, then you'll love the fresh taste of our Lip-Smackin' Lemon Shake-Up! Mr. Food shares this recipe in the test kitchen.
Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore nomination link: https://www.cfes.org/awards
Licensed Wildlife Rehabbers contact information: (mailto:ercomead@aol.com) or call 302-228-1063
