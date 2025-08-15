It's more than just a beauty pageant, it's a way to recognize young women that give back, we spotlight the Miss Maryland Volunteer organization.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald takes us inside Tides At River Marsh, a luxurious new community complete with a golf course and other attractions.
Sweet corn, watermelons, peaches, and other immaculate produce are on display for Fifer's Fresh Fridays.
Author and personal chef Deborah Lee Walker joins us in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with her recipe for Roasted Red Grapes with a Balsamic Glaze over Whipped Feta Cheese Crostini.
We're enjoying some smooth and familiar tunes on the Mid-South Audio stage thanks to the talented Steve Kenney.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food show us how to put together this Sausage, Pepper, and Onion Sandwich that is perfect any time of the year, whether we grill or pan-fry it.
