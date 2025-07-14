Today on DelmarvaLife: A Special Celebration of Ocean City’s 150th Anniversary!
We’re hitting the beach for a show dedicated to Ocean City’s incredible 150-year journey. Here’s what you can look forward to:
🏖️ A walk through history: Discover how this beloved resort town grew from a quiet fishing village into one of the East Coast’s favorite destinations.
🎙️ A chat with the Mayor: Hear why this milestone means so much to locals, visitors, and the generations who’ve made memories here.
🏛️ A visit to the Museum of Ocean City: Step back in time to see the treasures that tell OC’s story.
🎡 Family fun for free: We’ll share some of the best activities you can enjoy without spending a dime.
🚤 Ride the Sea Rocket: Feel the thrill as we take a high-speed cruise along the coast.
🦀 Crack into tradition: We’re digging into a feast at the iconic Hooper’s Crab House.
📸 Viewer memories: See some of your photos and stories that capture what Ocean City means to you.
Join us today on DelmarvaLife as we celebrate 150 years of sun, surf, and special moments in Ocean City!