We're hearing about all the thrilling rides, fun games, and delicious food you can enjoy at this year's Sharptown Firemen''s Carnival.
Delmarva Baseball is partnering with Tunnel to Towers foundation, we'll find out how they use America's pastime to support our Veterans and First Responders.
JJ's Ride is working to raise awareness for drug addiction and overdose, how you can be a part of this powerful movement.
Captain Rich Wiersberg brings us a a brand new list of fugitives for Most Wanted Monday.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is spending time at Ocean Downs Casino finding out what's hot at the slots.
Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma is making a pasta dish with a savory burst cherry tomato sauce.
In the test kitchen, Mr. Food is mixing up Blueberry Lemonade! This is a super easy way to keep refreshed under the summer sun.
You can find full coverage of the Chincoteague Pony Swim live on DSN.
Sign up here, for a chance to win family 4 pack to the Sharptown Firemen's Carnival.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.