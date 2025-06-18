It's a gathering that celebrates our four legged friends and gives back to local animal organizations, we're learning about The Dog Days of Summer event.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is spending time at The Christian Shelter and finding out more about their commitment to families and faith.
Somerset County Health Department is sharing important gun safety and storage information, and how you can learn more.
Transforming your outdoor space is easy with help from the cutting edge technology from the team at Cambridge Pavers, they show off some designs.
We're joined by mixologist and sommelier Ed Melley from Embers Restaurant in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with some signature cocktail creations.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making Summer's Best Slaw that features the delicious combo of a sweet and savory dressing and crunchy, flavorful summer peppers.
Join us for today, for DelmarvaLife at five.