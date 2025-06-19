Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.