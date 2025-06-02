joepizzas.PNG
This year's America, Let's Roll event is full of live music, food, drinks and more, we find out how they're raising money for veterans and children. 
 
We're discussing the importance of father figures for young students with help from the Wicomico Judy Center Early Learning Hub. 
 
Lt. Jessica Murphy from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office brings us a new list of fugitives for Most Wanted Monday
 
Chef Joe Bellia is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with authentic Italian crust making homemade pizzas. 
 
We're reliving so many of our favorite memories from the months of April and May with a new All That Is Good.

Mr. Food is in the test kitchen with a recipe for Newlyweds' Pot Roast that might just do the trick. Pop in a movie and get cozy while the pot roast simmers and get ready for those delicious aromas.

If you’re driving past St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes and see rows of crosses on the lawn, here’s why it matters.

The Knights of Columbus Father Capodanno Assembly 2413 is placing 22 crosses a day for 30 days—a powerful tribute to the 660 veterans lost to suicide each month.

The effort is a call to action, a space to reflect, and a way to honor those we’ve lost.

If you've lost a veteran to suicide, you’re invited to write their name on a cross in remembrance.
The display will be lit every night through Thursday, July 3.
First cross placement begins Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Learn more about the memorial and how you can help raise awareness:  www.22aday.org.
 
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five. 

