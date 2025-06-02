Mr. Food is in the test kitchen with a recipe for Newlyweds' Pot Roast that might just do the trick. Pop in a movie and get cozy while the pot roast simmers and get ready for those delicious aromas.
If you’re driving past St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes and see rows of crosses on the lawn, here’s why it matters.
The Knights of Columbus Father Capodanno Assembly 2413 is placing 22 crosses a day for 30 days—a powerful tribute to the 660 veterans lost to suicide each month.
The effort is a call to action, a space to reflect, and a way to honor those we’ve lost.
If you've lost a veteran to suicide, you’re invited to write their name on a cross in remembrance.
The display will be lit every night through Thursday, July 3.
First cross placement begins Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.