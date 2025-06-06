We're only days away from Special Olympics Delaware's Summer Games, we find out why they need volunteers to make the event a success for young athletes.
It's a program keeping the traditions of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe alive, we preview an event from the Milford Museum.
The Art League of Ocean City is looking for instructors to help teach hands-on multi-media art classes, we'll tell you how to sign up.
Oreo and Popcorn are just two of the friendly animals we showcase on today's Pet Connect.
Snacks & Co. is setting up for some groovy tunes over on the Mid-South Audio Stage.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making Old-Fashioned Potato Donuts that are unexpectedly addictive.
Expungement Clinic Info: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScDF1dk_2hA-GQ42XqJLxMKpcJe7uuL5P6vZxqa1LPo4C1rOA/viewform
Pollinator Tour Info: https://lower-shore-land-trust.networkforgood.com/events/84313-2025-pollinator-garden-tour-town-of-berlin
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.