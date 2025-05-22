Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.