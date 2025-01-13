Taco Shrimp Bowls

As seen on DelmarvaLife on Jan. 9, enjoy these shrimp fajita bowls in your own kitchen!

Ingredients 

  • 2 cups of sliced mini sweet peppers
  • 2 cups of finely chopped cauliflower (cauliflower rice)
  • 1 pound of cooked weight shrimp (peeled and deveined)
  • 1 tablespoon of taco seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon of avocado oil or olive oil
  • Spray bottle with avocado or olive oil
Sauce
  • 1/4 cup of sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon of lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon of dried cilantro or 1/8 cup of fresh chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

Directions

  1. Coat peppers with a spritz of oil spray and roast on 350 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes until the edges brown
  2. In a sauce pan, add half of oil and half of taco seasoning and warm on medium heat
  3. In a second sauce pan, add oil and heat to medium, but hold off on taco seasoning
  4. Add cauliflower rice to first sauce pan and stir until crispy
  5. Add shrimp to second sauce pan and, once shrimp are warm, add taco seasoning to the shrimp and stir
  6. Combine all four sauce ingredients in a bowl
  7. Combine all finished items in two bowls evenly. Cauliflower on bottom, roasted peppers, and shrimp. Then add sauce to the top!

