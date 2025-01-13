As seen on DelmarvaLife on Jan. 9, enjoy these shrimp fajita bowls in your own kitchen!
Ingredients
- 2 cups of sliced mini sweet peppers
- 2 cups of finely chopped cauliflower (cauliflower rice)
- 1 pound of cooked weight shrimp (peeled and deveined)
- 1 tablespoon of taco seasoning
- 1 tablespoon of avocado oil or olive oil
- Spray bottle with avocado or olive oil
Sauce
- 1/4 cup of sour cream
- 1 tablespoon of lime juice
- 1 teaspoon of dried cilantro or 1/8 cup of fresh chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder
Directions
- Coat peppers with a spritz of oil spray and roast on 350 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes until the edges brown
- In a sauce pan, add half of oil and half of taco seasoning and warm on medium heat
- In a second sauce pan, add oil and heat to medium, but hold off on taco seasoning
- Add cauliflower rice to first sauce pan and stir until crispy
- Add shrimp to second sauce pan and, once shrimp are warm, add taco seasoning to the shrimp and stir
- Combine all four sauce ingredients in a bowl
- Combine all finished items in two bowls evenly. Cauliflower on bottom, roasted peppers, and shrimp. Then add sauce to the top!