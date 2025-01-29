As seen on DelmarvaLife, try Mama Monz's Italian Meatloaf for yourself!
Ingredients
- 1 sleeve of Ritz crackers
- 1 pound of ground beef
- 1 pound of ground port
- 2 eggs
- 1/8 cup of dried onions
- 1/8 cup of parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon of oregano
- 1 tablespoon of garlic and herb seasoning
- 1 8-ounce mozzarella log
- Tomato sauce (for the top and served on the side)
- Shredded mozzarella or provolone (added to the top of the loaf)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl
- Form a loaf
- Split the center of the loaf length-wise and insert the mozzarella log, then close the loaf, sealing completely so the cheese can't ooze out
- Bake for 45 minutes
- Remove from oven and add tomato sauce and shredded cheese
- Bake for another 15 minutes, still at 375
- Remove from oven and let sit for 10 minutes to keep the slices from crumbling and the cheese from flowing out