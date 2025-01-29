Italian Meatloaf

As seen on DelmarvaLife, try Mama Monz's Italian Meatloaf for yourself!

Ingredients 

  • 1 sleeve of Ritz crackers
  • 1 pound of ground beef
  • 1 pound of ground port
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/8 cup of dried onions
  • 1/8 cup of parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon of oregano
  • 1 tablespoon of garlic and herb seasoning
  • 1 8-ounce mozzarella log
  • Tomato sauce (for the top and served on the side)
  • Shredded mozzarella or provolone (added to the top of the loaf)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375
  2. Mix all ingredients in a bowl
  3. Form a loaf
  4. Split the center of the loaf length-wise and insert the mozzarella log, then close the loaf, sealing completely so the cheese can't ooze out
  5. Bake for 45 minutes
  6. Remove from oven and add tomato sauce and shredded cheese
  7. Bake for another 15 minutes, still at 375
  8. Remove from oven and let sit for 10 minutes to keep the slices from crumbling and the cheese from flowing out

