Serves: 1–2
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 chicken breast (6–8 oz), pounded or sliced thin
2 slices prosciutto
4–5 button mushrooms, sliced
1/2 slice onion, thinly sliced (or a few tablespoons’ worth)
1 tablespoon butter
4 ounces white wine
2–3 fresh sage leaves
1/2 lemon
Flour for dredging
Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
Lightly season the chicken with salt and pepper, then dredge it in flour, shaking off the excess.
Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat. Melt the butter.
Add the chicken and sauté until lightly golden on both sides.
Layer the prosciutto on top of the chicken in the pan.
Add the mushrooms, onion, and sage. Sauté everything together for about 3 minutes, letting the flavors come together.
Pour in the white wine and let it simmer, scraping the pan to release all the browned bits.
Squeeze in fresh lemon juice and continue cooking until the sauce reduces and slightly thickens.
Serve immediately with the pan sauce spooned over the top.