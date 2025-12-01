Chicken Saltimbocca
April Brilliant from Coast Country 103.9 and 106.3 is in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen making a decorative holiday piece and sharing gift ideas for country fans. 
 
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is at Ocean Downs Casino finding out what's hot at the slots and finds out how someone is going to win a brand new car. 
 
It's Most Wanted Monday, and Captain Rich Wiersberg is with us with a list of wanted fugitives that law enforcement is on the lookout for. 
 
We're at Tidal Roots Garden Center, checking out their fun holiday gift baskets, their gift shop, and their awesome bird feeding options. 
 
Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen making his chicken saltimbocca dish. 
 
Chicken Saltimbocca Recipe:

Serves: 1–2

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 chicken breast (6–8 oz), pounded or sliced thin

  • 2 slices prosciutto

  • 4–5 button mushrooms, sliced

  • 1/2 slice onion, thinly sliced (or a few tablespoons’ worth)

  • 1 tablespoon butter

  • 4 ounces white wine

  • 2–3 fresh sage leaves

  • 1/2 lemon

  • Flour for dredging

  • Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Lightly season the chicken with salt and pepper, then dredge it in flour, shaking off the excess.

  2. Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat. Melt the butter.

  3. Add the chicken and sauté until lightly golden on both sides.

  4. Layer the prosciutto on top of the chicken in the pan.

  5. Add the mushrooms, onion, and sage. Sauté everything together for about 3 minutes, letting the flavors come together.

  6. Pour in the white wine and let it simmer, scraping the pan to release all the browned bits.

  7. Squeeze in fresh lemon juice and continue cooking until the sauce reduces and slightly thickens.

  8. Serve immediately with the pan sauce spooned over the top.

 

