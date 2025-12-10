What's Happening Today - December 10, 2025 Dec 10, 2025 Dec 10, 2025 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Women's Club of Milton is a powerful volunteer group, and we'll hear how their upcoming Holly Festival and Holiday House Tour support their mission to give back. We'll explain how Gateway Subaru's Share the Love event lets you support great charities while purchasing a great vehicle. You don't have to wait until New Year's Eve to make a resolution, and CustomFit360 explains how to get an early start on your fitness goals. The holidays can be difficult for those grieving the loss of a loved one, so For All Seasons shares tips on coping. Crop insurance is important for farmers to protect their investments, and Daisey Insurance can help them navigate the process of getting secured. DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is heading to Vernon Powell to get the scoop on all their great holiday gift ideas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you