What's Happening Today - December 11, 2025 Dec 11, 2025 8 hrs ago The Women of the Junior Auxiliary Board make time spent at TidalHealth much more comfortable. We're checking in with them and learn of their volunteer efforts. Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown is getting prepared for their Mega Adoption Event, and we'll hear how you can add a furry new friend to your family. Green Thumb Thursday focuses on how to best preserve our poinsettia plants, with help from Tidal Roots Garden Center. Jim Duffy stops by to share a story about a specific historical figure whom Harriet Tubman helped free. Eggplant Alla Burrata is on the menu in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen as Chef Zeus of Benvenuto Restaurant gives us a lesson on this tasty vegetable.