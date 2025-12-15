Calamari
We're in the Kitchen Concepts Kitchen with Chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma, learning how he prepares his signature calamari appetizer. 
 
Calamari Recipe:

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces cleaned calamari (tubes and tentacles), sliced into 1-inch rings

  • 4 ounces cooking oil

  • 1 clove garlic, chopped

  • Juice of 1 lemon

  • 2 ounces white wine

  • Salt, to taste

  • Black pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. Pat the sliced calamari dry and set aside in a medium skillet.

  2. Heat the cooking oil in the skillet over medium heat.

  3. Add the chopped garlic and sauté briefly until fragrant, about 30 seconds (do not brown).

  4. Add the calamari to the skillet and stir gently.

  5. Pour in the lemon juice and white wine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  6. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

    • Do not overcook, as calamari can become tough.

  7. Remove from heat and serve immediately.

 

