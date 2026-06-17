Fifer Orchards is the place to be this summer, so we preview all the fresh fruits, fun activities, and family memories to be had.
We're getting some important info on energy and money saving tools that Delmarva Power provides for their customers.
DelmarvaLife's James McDonald is at Vernon Powell, checking out stylish summer apparel and a few gift ideas for Father's Day.
Aspire Leadership explains how they provide programs and education on teaching professionals the power of influence to build extraordinary teams.
Mentors can have such a profound effect on young people, which is why Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore helps explain what they do in the community.
Alexis Griess is with Ginny Rosenkranz, learning what we can do to protect our plants and our garden during a drought.