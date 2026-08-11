DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with and isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. An isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower late. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
An unsettled pattern with near-daily chances for mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week.
We have overall northwesterly upper flow, which usually portends unsettled weather for the Mid-Atlantic in the middle of summer. The Bermuda high is being pushed a little farther out to sea, allowing for several clusters of strong and severe storms to dive down from the Midwest into the East.
For Tuesday evening, it appears that most of these clusters of storms will dive a little west of Delmarva, with the peninsula missing most of the strong storms. However, I am going to keep a chance of isolated to scattered storms in the forecast for evening hours. Gusty downpours are the main threat in any storms.
Wednesday and Thursday will be more of the same, with maybe a slightly lower chance for a pop-up thunderstorms. Temperatures will be well into the 80s with pretty good amounts of humidity, so again, gusty downpours are the main threat.
On Friday, while uncertainty remains high, there is a hint that a cluster of thunderstorms could roll across the peninsula in the afternoon and evening, bringing a little more widespread threat for damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning.
Saturday is looking like the better day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and comfortable highs in the mid 80s. It doesn't look like Sunday will be a write-off of a day, with most of Sunday mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s; rain and thunderstorm chances could hold off into the evening with more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Aug 18 - Aug 24.
In the Tropics: A disturbance in the central Atlantic has a low, 20 percent chance of development in the next 2 days. A tropical wave in the deep tropical Atlantic has a high, 70 percent chance of development in the next 7 days. Neither is a threat to Delmarva at this time, but we will keep our eyes on the wave in the deep tropics for now.