Forecast Updated on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Highs: 88-94 (80-90 Beach). Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: A shower or storm may linger into the evening hours. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible on and off throughout the day. Highs: 83-88 (75-82 Beach). Winds: W-N 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: On and off showers / storms early in the evening. Clearing once front clears the region into Sunday morning. Lows: 65-72. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and a little less humid. Highs: 78-84 (70-75 Beach). Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny and an absolute treat with lower humidity values. Highs: 80-86 (70-75 Beach). Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
A slow moving front will be the driver to the chances of some scattered showers and storms to start the weekend off. For this Friday, a few spotty showers and storms are going to be possible this evening and early tonight. The models continue to suggest that nothing becomes as organized as we saw yesterday with that line of storms out west, but we will continue to watch how the atmosphere responds as the sun warms us quickly into the 80s and 90s this afternoon( cooler at the beach but not by much ). Looking at a window for storm chances between 6 - 11pm for any spotty storms and with how much humidity there is still around…looking at the possibility of a storm or two having some strong and gusty winds. All storms today will have heavy rain and some lightning.
We will be watching this front dive south and bring with it chances for scattered showers and storms Saturday. We could start to deal with some showers and storms as early as Saturday afternoon, but the window looks to be Saturday evening for the most activity as the front leaves the area. Again, a few of these storms could pack a punch Saturday evening as the front moves south of us into Sunday morning. This will help setting up for a good end to the weekend with cooler conditions into early next week.
We see a drop of humidity into early next week before the temperatures and humidity will start to climb with temperatures climbing well into the 90s again by the middle of next week. Along with the heat and humidity…the chance of showers and storms climb back up on Thursday and Friday. There are some hints from the models that it could get very toasty again with a couple models already hinting that triple digit heat isn’t out of the question again.