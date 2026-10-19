DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Some clouds near the coast. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 68°F. Normal low: 46°F.
We're looking ahead to a week that will be full of sunshine, but will be a nuisance for folks living along the coast as gusty winds kick up high surf.
An area of low pressure is developing off the Eastern Seaboard. Guidance is suggesting that as this low strengthens, it will stay far enough off shore that Delmarva will mainly see sunny skies for the rest of the week, as clouds stay mostly off shore.
However, the deepening low, coupled with strong high pressure to our north and west, will cause gusty north to northeasterly winds throughout much of the week. Gusty winds from this direction cause high surf at the beaches; in fact 8 to 12 foot breakers are expected. Beach communities should be prepared for several days of beach erosion.
The gusty winds will also cause coastal flooding in low-lying areas along tidal waterways over the next several high tide cycles. Up to 1 foot of inundation is possible in these areas.
Otherwise, it is going to be a pleasantly brisk fall week on our pleasant peninsula. Skies will be mainly sunny through the upcoming weekend, with the exception of perhaps some more clouds mixing in with the sun on Wednesday and perhaps Thursday, especially at the coast.
If you have outdoor plans, winds will be gusty, mainly from the north-northeast this week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation below normal for Oct 26 - Nov 1.
In the Tropics: The low pressure that will cause gusty breezes over Delmarva this week could possibly develop subtropical characteristics if it decouples from a frontal boundary over the Gulf Stream. It has a medium, 40 percent chance of development in the next 7 days. Threats to Delmarva regardless of development will be limited to high surf and beach erosion in our coastal communities.
There are no other areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.