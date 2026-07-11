Tonight, showers and thunderstorms remain likely through the evening, before gradually winding down late. We'll settle into a mostly cloudy night with a low near 70 degrees. For your Sunday Funday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a cooler high in the low 80s. Winds out of the east gusting upwards of 20 mph, making it feel much more comfortable for outdoor plans. Monday stays pleasant with partly sunny skies and a high around 82 degrees. By Tuesday, sunshine returns in full force with highs warming in the upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and sunny, with afternoon temperatures soaring into the mid-90s. If you're spending time outdoors during the middle of the week, remember to stay hydrated and limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon. By Friday, we'll stay mostly sunny with temperatures easing back just a bit to around 92 degrees.
Forecast July 11th, 2026
- Michael Dane
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- Updated
Michael Dane
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