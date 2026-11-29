For today, plenty of sunshine with afternoon temps hovering the 60 degree mark. Winds will be fairly light, becoming southerly at 5 to 10 mph. Clouds increase tonight, with showers moving in, mainly after 1 a.m. Rain will become widespread, with rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half inch possible. Overnight lows will settle around 49 degrees, and south winds pick up, gusting over 25 mph. Monday, a few lingering showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Skies will gradually clear through the day, with temps climbing in the mid 60s. It will be breezy, with southwest winds shifting to the northwest and gusting up to 35 mph. Much colder air moves in Monday night, with temps hovering the freezing mark. Tuesday will be sunny but chilly, with highs near 50 degrees. Wednesday morning starts cold near 27 degrees, before sunshine brings afternoon temperatures back to the middle 50s. Looking ahead, Thursday brings more sunshine and a high near 60. Friday turns a bit cloudier,
with a chance of showers and highs in the middle 60s. Showers become more likely Friday night, before a slight chance of lingering rain showers Saturday morning. The good news, rain moves out, and temps climb to the low 60s.