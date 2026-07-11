SatW winds 5 kt, becoming SE early in the afternoon, then becoming N late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
Sat NightNE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SunNE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
Sun NightE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds.
MonE winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
Mon NightS winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TueSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue NightSW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WedSW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed NightSW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.