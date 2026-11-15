Today
NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 5 seconds.
Tonight
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 4 seconds and NE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon
N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 5 seconds.
Mon Night
NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Tue
NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Tue Night
NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: NE 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
Wed
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed Night
W winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu
W winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.