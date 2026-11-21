***Small Craft Advisory in effect from November 22, 01:00 AM EST until November 23, 01:00 PM EST***
Through 7 Am
NE winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
Today
NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
Tonight
E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SE 5 ft at 9 seconds.
Sun
E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: SE 6 ft at 9 seconds, becoming SE 8 ft at 10 seconds. Rain.
Sun Night
W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Wave detail: SE 8 ft at 10 seconds. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
Mon
W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: SE 6 ft at 10 seconds.
Mon Night
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Tue
N winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
Tue Night
NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
Wed
NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt, increasing to 40 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft.
Wed Night
NE winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 9 to 11 ft, occasionally to 16 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.