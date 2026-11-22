***Small Craft Advisory until November 23, 01:00 PM EST***
Through 7 AmE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds.
TodayE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft, building to 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: SE 5 ft at 9 seconds, becoming SE 7 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon.
TonightN winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Wave detail: SE 8 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of rain.
MonW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the morning. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: SE 6 ft at 10 seconds and NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
Mon NightNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: SE 4 ft at 9 seconds and NE 3 ft at 5 seconds.
TueN winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
Tue NightNE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft.
WedNE winds 20 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft.
Wed NightE winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt, becoming NE 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt after midnight. Seas 8 to 10 ft, occasionally to 15 ft, building to 10 to 12 ft, occasionally to 17 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.
ThuNE winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft, occasionally to 19 ft. Showers.
Thu NightN winds 30 to 35 kt, becoming NW 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft, occasionally to 17 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.