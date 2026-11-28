***Small Craft Advisory until November 28, 04:00 PM EST***
Rest Of TonightW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft. Wave detail: S 8 ft at 9 seconds.
SatW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 6 ft at 8 seconds and W 3 ft at 4 seconds.
Sat NightW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: SW 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
SunSW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Sun NightS winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, building to 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft after midnight. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 5 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S 7 ft at 7 seconds. Showers after midnight.
MonW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, occasionally to 12 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: S 8 ft at 8 seconds, becoming S 6 ft at 8 seconds and NW 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
Mon NightNW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft.
TueNW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Tue NightNW winds 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
WedW winds 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
Wed NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.