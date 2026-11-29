***Gale Warning in effect from November 30, 01:00 AM EST until November 30, 10:00 PM EST***
Through 7 Am
NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: W 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Today
NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 1 to 2 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
Tonight
S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft, building to 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft after midnight. Wave detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds, becoming SE 6 ft at 9 seconds and S 5 ft at 5 seconds. Showers after midnight.
Mon
SW winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt, becoming W 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon, then becoming NW with gusts up to 35 kt late. Seas 7 to 9 ft, occasionally to 13 ft, subsiding to 6 to 7 ft, occasionally to 10 ft in the afternoon. Wave detail: S 8 ft at 8 seconds, becoming S 7 ft at 8 seconds and NW 3 ft at 3 seconds. Showers in the morning.
Mon Night
NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: NW 5 ft at 4 seconds and S 4 ft at 9 seconds.
Tue
N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 4 ft at 5 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
Tue Night
N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Wed
SW winds 5 kt. Seas 1 to 2 ft.
Wed Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 foot.
Thu
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 1 to 2 ft.
Thu Night
SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.