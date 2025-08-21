Atlantic Ocean:

Thursday: TS Warning. NE 25-45 knots. Seas: 13-20 feet. 

Friday: TS Warning. NE 25-45 knots. Seas: 13-19 feet. 

Chesapeake Bay:   

Thursday: Small Craft Advisory. NE 15-25 knots. Waves: 2-4 feet.

Friday: N 10-20 knots. Waves: 1-2 feet. 

Delaware Bay:                

Thursday: TS Warning. NE 15-30 knots. Seas: 3-6 feet.

Friday: N 10-20 knots. Seas: 2-4 feet.

Recommended for you