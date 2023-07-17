Forecast updated on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 10:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Wildfire smoke is returning to the area today and it will linger into Wednesday. It will stay hot and humid, but a weak cool front may bring some storms again later Wednesday. We may see Code Orange air quality by early Tuesday across Delmarva.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and humid. Low 71-73° Wind: SW 1-7 mph.
Tuesday: Hot, hazy, and humid, and hazy. High 92° inland and 87° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 83°. Wildfire smoke will turn the sky a milky white and we may see code orange air quality. Wind: SW 1-6 mph. Winds on the coast SE 5-12 mph PM.
Tuesday Night: Fair, hazy, and humid. Low 72-74° Wind: S 1-6 mph.
Wednesday: Hot and muggy. Wildfire smoke linger but some scattered storms will develop PM. High 91° inland and 87° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 83°. The rain chance is around 35%. Wind: SW 7-15 mph. Winds on the coast S 8-17 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
A muggy night is on the way, with fair skies and winds will be light. Look for lows near 72 inland and near 74° on the coast by daybreak.
Tuesday will be warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The sky will be a milky white with wildfire smoke and the air quality will deteriorate. Code Orange or even Code Red air quality is possible. Look for temps. near 92° Winds will be s-west at 2-7 mph. A sea breeze will turn the winds to the south on the coast with temps. falling to around 83 degrees in the afternoon. The risk of measurable rainfall is around 10% at any one spot Monday afternoon.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with winds increasing in the afternoon to 10-15 mph. It will be muggy with scattered PM thundershowers developing. Look for afternoon temps. near 90°. A weak sea breeze will turn the winds to the south on the coast with temps. falling to around 83 degrees in the afternoon. The risk of rainfall is around 30% at any one spot as a weak front stalls across the area. Wildfire smoke will likely linger in the area.
In the long range: We will see some scattered storms around Thursday through Friday with afternoon temps. near 89-90 degrees. It will stay muggy with light winds. A summer cool front should pass on Friday, and the weekend will be a little less humid with temps. dropping to around 86-87 degrees.
The average low for mid July is 69°, with a high temp. of 88°.