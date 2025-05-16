Forecast Updated on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers or storms in the afternoon. Highs: 80-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with some showers and storms possible overnight. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning, and hail possible. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning, and hail possible. Highs: 84-91. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Spotty shower / storm possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it turns mostly clear by morning and becomes windy. Lows: 58-66. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 72-84. Winds: N-NE 10-30+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Watching some showers and storms already flaring up early this morning that will roll across Delmarva from south to north. Today will be our first real hot and humid day with temperatures into the 80s and approaching 90 degrees and our heat index values will reach the mid 90s with a good amount of sunshine. We will watch the first boundary moving across Delmarva by the afternoon and spark up some showers and storms. Some of these storms could pack a punch with lots of lightning and rain along with some strong and gusty winds. It wouldn’t even shock me if we saw some hail with these storms in the evening hours.
Another complex of thunderstorms will try to roll across the mountains overnight and if it holds together, these thunderstorms overnight could pack a punch with some very strong gusty winds. We will be watching those storms intently once they form this evening out to the west. As we approach the weekend and head into Boardwalk Rock shows a chance of showers and storms on Saturday with highs into the 80s with a few of us to near 90 degrees. I do believe we need to watch that Saturday threat of showers and storms that could pack a punch once again with lots of lightning and rain along with some strong and gusty winds. Also, the hail threat will be there with those storms into Saturday afternoon and evening. Good news is that a wind shift from the north will knock temperatures into the 70s on Sunday, but it will be mostly sunny.
We stay dry into early next week with temperatures most seasonable into mid-week next week. Another rain chance enters the chat for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.