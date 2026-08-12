Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A shower or two possible in the early morning. It becomes partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up storm on the sea breeze in the late afternoon. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers / storms across northern Delmarva. Lows: 68-75. Winds: NW-W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: A stray shower / storm possible early in the day, otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 86-93. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower / storm. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SW-W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower or storm possible. Most will be dry as the wind start to bring in some dry air. Highs: 85-90. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86 (Beaches: 72-76). Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
The overall flow remains from the west to northwest and these clusters of thunderstorms as they have been diving to our south and west on Tuesday. Today will watch more of that happen during the course of the day. We can’t rule out a shower or storm this afternoon with the sea breeze interaction as the wind from the west and northwest will be a weak wind. Another cluster of thunderstorms will actually be passing by to our north this evening and tonight and could bring the chance of a couple showers and storms across northern Delmarva. It’s not a great chance, but it is there for tonight into early tomorrow. I think that the majority of us will be dry again today. Highs today will climb up into the 80s and a few of us to 90 degrees. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s.
Thursday will act a lot like Tuesday where we have a dry day with temperatures still in the 80s to near 90 degrees with higher humidity values. We can’t rule out a stray shower / storm, but again most of us should be dry. I think we get a better chance of a few showers and storms during the day on Friday as a stronger cold front pushes across the area. The good news is once this front clears…it sets up a really nice weekend.
The forecast shows a really nice Saturday with a breath of fresh air as the humidity drops for a day. The humidity climbs again on Sunday and Monday and will come with the chance of a few showers and storms by late in the day on Sunday and Monday. This latest front needs to get here to protect us from some possible tropical development in the Atlantic later this week.
The lower humidity values return quickly for the middle of next week with highs forecasted in the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Enjoy this little respite because the temperatures and humidity will look to soar into late next week and the following weekend.