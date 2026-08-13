Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A stray shower / storm possible early in the day across northern Delmarva, otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 86-93. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower / storm. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SW-W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower or storm possible. Most will be dry as the wind starts to bring in some dry air. Highs: 85-90. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 62-72. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86 (Beaches: 72-76). Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with the chance of evening showers and storms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SE-SW 5-20+ mph.
Watching a complex of showers developing to our north early this morning that may bring a stray shower or storm across the northern part of Delmarva over the next few hours. For the majority of us, this will be a dry day with temperatures in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Even at the beach today, we will see temperatures into the 80s before a light sea breeze knocks you back into the 70s later this afternoon. I’m not ruling out a stray shower or storm possible later today, but like Wednesday…it looks more likely that it won’t rain in your neighborhood.
Let’s talk about Friday because we will have a slow moving boundary traversing Delmarva and depending on the timing of the front…we could be dealing with a few showers and storms across the region. If the front clears us faster…this would move the shower or storm chance into the morning hours. If the front drags…this would keep the chance of a few showers and storms in the forecast through the afternoon hours. It’s annoying that we are 24 hours out and we can’t completely lock it down. At the moment, I am optimistic that the front clears faster…so we are keeping it as a chance of a shower / storm here or there and most folks will be dry again on Friday.
The front clears by late Friday and we will start to fell the humidity drop heading into the start of the weekend. Expect a really nice Saturday with a breath of fresh air as temperatures only climb into the 80s inland with our beach towns in the upper 70s for highs with the wind in off the Atlantic. The humidity climbs again on Sunday and Monday and will come with the chance of a few showers and storms by late in the day on Sunday and Monday. This latest front needs to get here to protect us from some possible tropical development in the Atlantic later this week.
The lower humidity values return quickly for the middle of next week with highs forecasted in the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Enjoy this little respite because the temperatures and humidity will look to soar into late next week and the following weekend. We could be dealing with the chance of a few more showers / storms late on Thursday.