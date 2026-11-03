DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear with light winds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers by evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mainly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
Not many changes have been made to the forecast, with the exception that confidence is increasing that we will see some welcome rain before the work week is done.
For Tuesday night, skies will be mainly clear with only a slight breeze from the south. With increasing humidity from the southerly breeze, there will again be the potential for areas of patchy fog to develop after midnight through sunrise.
Wednesday, will be another lovely day with lots of sunshine and warm afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
As a low pressure system lifts to our north, a cold front will bring our next chances for rain late in the week.
As of Tuesday evening, it looks like Thursday will be mainly dry, with increasing clouds and warm afternoon highs in the mid 70s once again. Rain showers will be possible by evening.
Friday will see the best chances for rain, some of which could be heavy at times. Exact timing and placement of the heaviest rain is quite uncertain, but the umbrellas could be getting a workout. Watch this space for updates.
Then high pressure builds back in for a mostly sunny and seasonable weekend! Temperatures will be cooler, with mid to upper 60s on Saturday, and low 60s on Sunday. Saturday could be a little breezy.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation below normal for Nov 10 - Nov 11.
In the Tropics: A disturbance south of Bermuda is expected to drift around the Atlantic and possibly develop into a subtropical storm before moving out to the central Atlantic late this week. It has a medium, 40 percent chance of development. The next name on the Atlantic hurricane list is "Kyle".
There are no other areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.