DELMARVA -- A day after the biggest winter storm of 2026 hit the Delmarva Peninsula, Chopper 16 took to the sky to survey the storm's aftermath.
Chopper 16 was above multiple downed trees in coastal Delaware on Tuesday. Many of the trees blocked off roads or canals. A few were even lying on nearby homes. Crews were working to clear those roads and directing traffic.
Thousands of power outages were reported across the peninsula from this winter storm. Chopper 16 found crews repairing power poles near Snow Hill on Tuesday, both from the ground and from their bucket trucks.
While many of the main roads were clear on Tuesday, the snowy conditions still posed some driving troubles. Chopper 16 saw one car being dug out on the side of a road near Pocomoke.
Some people were still working to plow out their businesses on Tuesday. This gas station was being plowed near Rehoboth Beach, one of the spots with high snow totals from the storm.
All of that snowfall resulted in mountains of snow in the parking lots of shopping centers, which Chopper 16 captured from above. How long do you think this will last? My bet is on April!
As we begin to thaw out, Chopper 16 caught snow starting to slide off the roofs of buildings. Be careful when you're walking underneath one!
Chopper 16 also caught the definition of 'snowed in': a single house in the middle of an untouched snow field. This is a view that can only be seen from the sky!
Some people were also braving the waters after the storm. Chopper 16 caught some surfers catching waves in the cold!
And while the snow might be a little cold for us, these ponies on Assateague Island sure seemed to be enjoying the weather. One of them was even lying down in the snow!