Community Donates Food to Correctional Officers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Community Donates Food to Correctional Officers

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect
Adkins and Diaz review the pizzas they're about to deliver Adkins and Diaz review the pizzas they're about to deliver

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Lisa Diaz's husband Larry is a correctional officer at the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. So after a deadly prison riot killed correctional officer Lt. Steven Floyd, Diaz felt the need to take action.

"This started out with me thinking I was going to feed my husband's tier," she says. "With so much going on, it's so sensitive over there and it's a hard job to fill."

So she planned on bringing pizzas to the 40-80 officers who work with her husband, but while talking it over with a friend, a miscommunication led to a bigger mission. 

"She thought [I was talking about] Smyrna and then she goes 'Let's just feed them all!'  'And I'm like, all?" Diaz recalls.

But that's what they did. Lisa, her friend Pam Price, and Diaz's daughter Danielle Adkins got enough pizzas to cover all three shifts at SCI on Friday. Adkins says Domino's sold them at a fraction of the cost, Redner's Market donated 200 pieces of chicken, and Herr's donated 1,000 bags of chips. What's more, Diaz says they are delivering gift cards to the Smyrna prison on Saturday so those correctional officers can get a free meal too.

"All of 40 to 80 turned out to be 1200 employees," Diaz says.

Adkins says it may just be pizza, but it's a way to say thank you, and that doesn't happen enough.

"It's a thankless job,' she says. "They deal with people doing things terrible to them, towards them, saying things...I don't think they get enough recognition. They just don't."

Adkins says it warms her heart to see the community come out to show their appreciation. She hopes it boosts the officers' morale. 

"It makes you feel good," she tells WBOC. "It's something small that took a couple hours of your day, but it made their day."
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Woman Claims She was Asked to Stop Breastfeeding at Dover Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-13 00:16:35 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:53 GMT
    Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)Tiffany Bowman. (Nick Layman/WBOC)

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- A Smyrna woman claims she was asked to stop breastfeeding at a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Dover on Wednesday, something she says she was allowed to do under state law. Tiffany Bowman said she was eating with her fiance and two children at a table in the Chipotle on U.S. 13 when she began breastfeeding her 1-year-old son. She said that's when an employee approached her. "He pretty much asked me, 'Are you doing what I think you're doing?' and I didn't know pretty mu...

    More

  • Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Student Arrested for Making Threats Against Sussex Central H.S.

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:12:24 GMT

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

    Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after making online threats toward his high school.     

    More

  • New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    New Ocean City Boardwalk Bench Regulation Angers Bench Owners

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:54:41 GMT
    Friday, May 12 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-13 03:24:14 GMT

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More

    Ocean City boardwalk bench owners fight back against the new bench regulation.  

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices