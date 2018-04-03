Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - Community members, friends and family gathered together in Pocomoke City on Tuesday night to remember the life of Erica Gould.

Gould, a 30-year-old mother of three, was killed in her Salisbury home on Easter Sunday. Police say they are still searching for Gould's estranged husband, Jameal Gould, who they believe murdered her.

Friends and family lit candles and released balloons in Cypress Park to pay tribute to the woman they knew.

"I wish that I could wake up and it all not be true," Gould's Cousin Shaikira Miller said.

People that were close to Gould say her children were her everything and they hope the best for their futures.

"Anyone who knew her knew that she did everything for her babies," Gould's Friend Christen Handy said.

Miller says right now she's angry at how Gould's life ended.

"He [Jameal] stole from us. He stole our friend, he stole our sister, he stole our cousin, he stole a mother, he stole from us. And it hurts, for nothing," Miller said.

The candlelight vigil focused not on the alleged murder, but on Gould's three children and stopping domestic violence through this unfortunate situation.