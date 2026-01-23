...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SATURDAY...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. For the Freezing Spray
Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. For the
Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent
River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Saturday. For the
Freezing Spray Advisory, until 1 PM EST Saturday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause
hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and
consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous
conditions.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&