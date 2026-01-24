...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt.
For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of
freezing spray.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent
River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous
to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and
consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous
conditions.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills between 5 below to 5 above is
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central,
eastern, north central, south central, and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 5 below could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. A glaze of ice is possible.
* WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset,
and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Maryland, call 511 for road
information. In Virginia, call 511 for road information.
&&